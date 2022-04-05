(photo credit Jooney Woodward)

Welcome back to Venus Rising, now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Podomatic! Today’s episode is also available for view on our YouTube channel. Today Kallie has the privilege of sitting down with best-selling author and award-winning academic, Dr. Kathleen Stock.

Dr. Stock is well-known in the United Kingdom and the United States for bravely recognizing the importance of biological sex. She regularly discusses and writes on gender identity ideology and its effects on women and girls. Until October 2021, Kathleen Stock was a Professor of Philosophy at University of Sussex, and was awarded an OBE for services to higher education in 2020. Today we talk with Dr. Stock about her exit from the University of Sussex, gender identity, and her best-selling book Material Girls: Why Reality Matters for Feminism.

You can follow Kathleen at @docstockk on Twitter. You can read more of her wonderful writing on her website. Material Girls: Why Reality Matters for Feminism is available on kindle and audible through Amazon and on the publishers website. Read Kara Dansky’s Piece Witch Trials Within the Academy.