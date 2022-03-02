Last month, CBC President Jennifer Lahl sat down with Allie Beth Stuckey for a candid discussion about #BigFertility. You can see that interview here. The episode was so popular that Allie Beth invited Jennifer back onto the show for a second interview, this time delving into the nitty gritty hard questions about the ethical implications for things like embryo adoption. Check it out below.
